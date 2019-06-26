Militant affiliated with Zakir Musa group killed in Tral: Police

Also Read | Auto Draft

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said the militant killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Tral region of Pulwama district was affiliated with Zakir Musa group.



The slain militant has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik from Nagbal Tral, said a police spokesman. “As per the police records, he was initially affiliated with proscribed outfit LeT and later on was part of Zakir Musa group.”



Shabir, as per police records, was wanted by law for his complicity in several crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

“He was part of groups responsible for planning and executing attacks in the area. Several crime cases were registered against him including case FIR No. 43/15 of Police Station Trikuta Nagar pertaining to the planning and making preparations for carrying out attacks in Jammu,” he said.