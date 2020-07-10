Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: July 11, 2020, 12:30 AM

Militant apprehended in Hajin: Police

J&K police on Friday said it apprehended a militant from Hajin area of this northern Kashmir district.

A police statement said the militant identified as Rafiq Ahmad Rather had recently joined militancy.

Police said the militant was arrested in a joint naka laid by police, army’s 13-RR, and 45 Bn CRPF near Hakbara village, “while he tried to hurl a grenade towards the joint party”.

The police said Rather, who is associated with Lashkar-e-Toiaba was on way to Hajin town for “carrying out subversive activities.”

“He was tasked to carry out attacks in and around Hajin locality by way of grenade hurling on police and security forces,” according to the police statement.

The police said “incriminating material along with live grenades and ammunition (two live grenades and 19 live rounds of AK-47 were recovered from him.”

According to police, a case has been registered in police station Hajin and investigation has been initiated.

