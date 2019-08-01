Militant arrested along with arms and ammunition in Budgam: Police

A militant was arrested along with arms and ammunition in Qazipora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, police said.

In a statement issued late last night, a police spokesman said that Budgam police arrested a militant following a credible input from Qazipora area.

The militant, identified as Showkat Ahmad Tantary, is a resident of Warpora D.H Pora Kulgam in south Kashmir, he said, adding that the militant was carrying arms & ammunition.

“As per the police records, he was affiliated with proscribed outfit HM. Police has registered a case FIR No. 137/2019 under relevant sections of law at PS Chadoora in the matter,” said the spokesman.

“Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered from his possession has been taken into case records for the purpose of investigation and probe his complicity in other crimes. Further investigation in the matter is going on.”