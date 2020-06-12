Kashmir, Today's Paper
Militant arrested in Shopian: Police

Representative Image
Police on Friday said one active militant of Lashkar-e-Toiaba outfit was arrested from this district.

A statement said based on credible information a cordon and search operation was launched in village Khujpora-Zainapora by police along with army’s 1-RR during which “the militant, Zahir Ahmad Khan of Khujpora was arrested.”

The statement said “incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.”

The statement said a case (FIR No. 60/2020) has been registered in police station Zainapora and investigation has been initiated.

