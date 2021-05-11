Kashmir, Today's Paper
Rouf Fida
May 12, 2021

Militant associate arrested in Kupwara: Police

Representational Photo
A militant associate was arrested in Kupwara and incriminating material was recovered from his possession, Police said Tuesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police along with 17 RR and 160 TA established a checkpoint at Reshi Gund crossing of village Kralpora. It said that during checking, the joint party arrested a suspicious person who tried to escape from the spot but was apprehended by the joint party.

Police identified him as Abdul Ahad Lone, son of Abdul Gani Lone of Gararayal Kupwara.

It said that Police recovered incriminating material, ammunition including 12 grenades and 182 rounds of AK-47 and a cash of Rs 1,69,500 from his possession.

The statement said an FIR No 30/2021 has been registered into the case.

