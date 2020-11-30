Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:05 AM

'Militant associate arrested in Kupwara'

Representational Pic
A militant associate was arrested in Natnusa area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday, Police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, ShriramAmbarkar said that on a specific information about the movement of militants, Police laid a cordon on the Srinagar-Jammu highway near Natnusa village during which a motorcycle borne youth was apprehended.

“During questioning a Chinese grenade and Rs 3.5 lakh were recovered from his possession,” he said.

Ambarkar identified the arrested militant associate as SahilMushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar of Babgund, Handwara.

He said the arrested militant associate was affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad. The SSP Kupwara said he had come from Sopore with money to purchase weapons.

