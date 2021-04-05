Militant associate arrested in Sopore: Police

An associate of the militant group The Resistance Front (TRF) was arrested in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said Monday.

A spokesman of J&K Police said that a militant associate was arrested in Sopore.

He said that on 3rd April 2021, Police, 22 RR and 179 Bn of CRPF jointly set up a checkpoint at Model Town crossing Sopore.

The spokesman said that during checking, an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of TRF, Ahsan-ul-HaqKhanday son of Nazir Ahmad Khanday of Faisalabad Sopore presently living at NowporaKalan was apprehended and incriminating material including the letter pad of TRF outfit was recovered from his possession.

He said that a case under FIR NO 82/2021 under sections 13 ULA (P) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him.