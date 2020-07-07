Militant associate arrested: Police

Police on Tuesday said a militant associate was arrested from this north Kashmir district.

A police official said incriminating material and ammunition was recovered from the accused affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiaba militant outfit, the official said.

The arrested person has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Khan of Dachi village of Uri town.

The official said based on specific information, Sopore police along with 52 RR and 177 BN CRPF laid a naka at Sangrama on Monday.

“During search the LeT associate was arrested and 55 AK-47 rounds were recovered from his possession,” said Javed Iqbal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sopore.

The official said police have registered a case in connection with the incident (FIR No 62 of 2020) at police station Tarzoo.

Meanwhile Army said it recovered arms and ammunition from Uri area of this Baramulla.

An army official said during a search operation, army recovered arms and ammunition, including three AK-56 rifles, two pistols, magazines and ammunition from Maidanan nallah.