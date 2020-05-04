Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 1:04 AM

Militant associate held in Baramulla

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 1:04 AM
representational Pic
Police on Monday said a militant associate was arrested along with arms and ammunition during a Naka at Sheeri area in this district.

A police official said the arrested militant associate has been identified as brother of a slain militant, Kaleemulah who was earlier killed along with a top Lashkar-e-Toiaba commander. The police official said the arrested person was active associate of the militant outfit. “A grenade and several rounds of AK-47 were recovered from his possession,” said SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom.

