'Militant associate held in Handwara'

Police on Saturday said it arrested a militant associate from Mandigam village here, during cordon and search operation (CASO) on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police, Handwara Dr Sandeep while confirming the arrest said acting on a tip off, a CASO was launched by the security forces in orchards of Mandigam Handwara.

“During checking one person was found in suspicious condition who on seeing the search party tried to escape from the spot, but was chased and apprehended by the search party,” he said.

The arrested person has been identified as Akeel Ahmad Parray of Mandigam Kralgund. A case (FIR No 90/2020) has been registered in police station Kralgund and further investigation taken up.