Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 6:30 AM

'Militant associate held in Kupwara'

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 6:30 AM
representational Pic

Police on Wednesday said it arrested an “Over Ground Worker” (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen here and recovered a grenade from his possession.

A senior police officer said one Altaf Ahmed Bhat of Kanthpora, Sogam “was in contact with Hizbul Mujahideen and was lured to join the militant outfit.”

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

“By the cooperation of his family, police was successful in tracing and apprehending him,” the officer said. A case (FIR No 126/2020) has been registered at police station Sogam and further investigation taken up, said the officer.

Related News