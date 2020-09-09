'Militant associate held in Kupwara'

Police on Wednesday said it arrested an “Over Ground Worker” (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen here and recovered a grenade from his possession.

A senior police officer said one Altaf Ahmed Bhat of Kanthpora, Sogam “was in contact with Hizbul Mujahideen and was lured to join the militant outfit.”

“By the cooperation of his family, police was successful in tracing and apprehending him,” the officer said. A case (FIR No 126/2020) has been registered at police station Sogam and further investigation taken up, said the officer.