Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 4:27 PM

Militant associate held with contraband worth Rs 60 crore in Kupwara: police

A police statement said that the other members of the module have been identified and searches were on to arrest them too.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 4:27 PM
Photo Courtesy: @KupwaraCops/Twitter
Photo Courtesy: @KupwaraCops/Twitter

Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a Pakistan-sponsored militant module by arresting an alleged militant associate and recovered a heroin consignment worth around Rs 60 crore from his possession in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police statement said that the other members of the module have been identified and searches were on to arrest them too.

Trending News
File Photo

IUST suspends physical class work till April 12

Representational Photo

Gunfight breaks out at main town Shopian

Representational Image

Man injured as speeding tractor crashes into two shops in Kulgam

The alleged arrested militant associate has been identified as Mukhtar Husain Shah, son of Syed Akbar Shah, a resident of Panjtaran Karna from whose possession police said 9 kilograms of narcotic substance heroine worth Rs 60 crore was recovered, the police statement said

The module, as per police, was in close connection with Pakistan based handlers and was involved in drug trade and finance militant activities in Kashmir and motivate the local youth of the valley to join militant ranks.

It said the recoveries “exposed the inter-connection” between drug dealers and militants.

Latest News
File Photo

IUST suspends physical class work till April 12

Representational Photo

Gunfight breaks out at main town Shopian

Representational Photo: @FlyAirNZ/Twitter

New Zealand temporarily bans travel from India to combat surge in COVID-19 infected travelers

Representational Image

Man injured as speeding tractor crashes into two shops in Kulgam

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Karnah and investigation has been taken up, police said.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News