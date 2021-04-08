Militant associate held with contraband worth Rs 60 crore in Kupwara: police

Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a Pakistan-sponsored militant module by arresting an alleged militant associate and recovered a heroin consignment worth around Rs 60 crore from his possession in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police statement said that the other members of the module have been identified and searches were on to arrest them too.

The alleged arrested militant associate has been identified as Mukhtar Husain Shah, son of Syed Akbar Shah, a resident of Panjtaran Karna from whose possession police said 9 kilograms of narcotic substance heroine worth Rs 60 crore was recovered, the police statement said

The module, as per police, was in close connection with Pakistan based handlers and was involved in drug trade and finance militant activities in Kashmir and motivate the local youth of the valley to join militant ranks.

It said the recoveries “exposed the inter-connection” between drug dealers and militants.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Karnah and investigation has been taken up, police said.