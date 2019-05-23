Militant commander Zakir Musa believed to be trapped as gunfight breaks out in Tral

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Dadsara village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Reports said that a joint team of army’s 42 RR, SOG and CRPF cordoned off Dadsara village late this evening.

A police officer said that the cordon was laid following inputs about the presence of Ansar Gazwatul Hind chief Zakir Musa, reported news agency GNS.

The joint team according to the officer tried to persuade the militant commander to surrender, however, he fired some grenades leading to an encounter.