Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 7:47 PM

Militant commander Zakir Musa believed to be trapped as gunfight breaks out in Tral

The exchange of fire was on when last reports came.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 7:47 PM

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Dadsara village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Reports said that a joint team of army’s 42 RR, SOG and CRPF cordoned off Dadsara village late this evening.

Trending News

My admin wants Prez rule to end: Governor Malik

Northern Army Commander briefs Governor about security situation

2 Hizb militants killed in Kulgam

Lok Sabha polls results today |J&K politicians await outcome with bated breath

A police officer said that the cordon was laid following inputs about the presence of Ansar Gazwatul Hind chief Zakir Musa, reported news agency GNS.

The joint team according to the officer tried to persuade the militant commander to surrender, however, he fired some grenades leading to an encounter.

Tagged in ,
Related News