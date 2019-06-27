Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 27, 2019, 10:57 AM

Militant held in injured condition in Bijbehara

Another militant was found dead at the site last night
A militant was arrested in an injured condition on Thursday from Sirhama village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district where another militant was found dead last night.

Reports said that Arif Hussain Bhat of Fatehpora, Bijbehara was held with a bullet injury in his leg.

Another militant found dead in mysterious circumstances was identified as Aadil Rehman Das of Waghama village of Bijbehara. His body was found on a hilltop in Boomteng near Sirhama. There were conflicting versions about his death.

Some reports suggested that he was killed in a group clash with LeT militants while others said he was killed during an ambush laid by security forces. Aadil had joined LeT last year in July, however, he later switched sides to ISJK.

“There was some dispute between LeT and ISJK as the former wanted him to return the weapon which belonged to his parent outfit (LeT),” a police official said.

He said Aadil did not concede to the demand and was killed.

Late in the night the security forces retrieved the body. “We only heard three gunshots and then there was a lull,” a local told Greater Kashmir.

