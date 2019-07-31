Kashmir, Latest News
Muzamil Shah
Kupwara,
UPDATED: July 31, 2019, 5:00 PM

Militant hideout busted in Lolab in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Security forces on Tuesday busted a militant hideout in forests of Kantpora in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An offical said a joint team of Army’s 28RR, 162BN CRPF and Special operation group of Police launched a search operation in the woods during which hiding place of militants was unearthed.

He said arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout.

The official said that the recovery included 3 magazines of AK 47, 148 rounds of AK-47, 3 ATR Granades, 3HC 860- grenades and one pouch and Pakistan-made food items.

