Militant hideout busted in Lolab in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Also Read | Militant hideout busted in North Kashmir: Army

Security forces on Tuesday busted a militant hideout in forests of Kantpora in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Also Read | Militant hideout busted in Ganderbal in central Kashmir: Police

An offical said a joint team of Army’s 28RR, 162BN CRPF and Special operation group of Police launched a search operation in the woods during which hiding place of militants was unearthed.

Also Read | Militant hideout busted in Surankote

He said arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout.

The official said that the recovery included 3 magazines of AK 47, 148 rounds of AK-47, 3 ATR Granades, 3HC 860- grenades and one pouch and Pakistan-made food items.