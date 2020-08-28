Militant hideout busted in Pulwama village: Police

Police said it busted a hideout in Midoora village of this district on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP, Awantipora, Tahir Saleem said based on a specific input, police along with army and CRPF launched a search operation in the village this afternoon.

“During searches one hideout of JeM outfit was busted and it was later destroyed,” said the SP. “Incriminating material has been recovered from the hideout along with food items and other material.”

The SP said a case (FIR No 77/2020) was registered at police station Tral.