Kashmir, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: August 29, 2020, 1:05 AM

Militant hideout busted in Pulwama village: Police

Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: August 29, 2020, 1:05 AM

Police said it busted a hideout in Midoora village of this district on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP, Awantipora, Tahir Saleem said based on a specific input, police along with army and CRPF launched a search operation in the village this afternoon.

Trending News
Representational Photo

40-year-old man among 2 more die due to covid-19, J&K toll 694

File Photo

Three militants, police ASI killed in Panthachowk gunfight

Muharram gives message of peace, harmony: Abdullahs

Air Force suspends 'bombs demolition practice'

“During searches one hideout of JeM outfit was busted and it was later destroyed,” said the SP. “Incriminating material has been recovered from the hideout along with food items and other material.”

The SP said a case (FIR No 77/2020) was registered at police station Tral.

Related News