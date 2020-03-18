Militant hideout busted in south Kashmir's Kulgam, explosive material recovered: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and recovered explosive material.

Based on a credible input, Kulgam Police with the assistance of security forces busted a militant hideout belonging to proscribed outfit LeT in Akhal forest area of Kulgam, said a spokesman.

Police have recovered incriminating materials including explosive materials used for making IEDs and other incriminating documents from the hideout, he said.

A case FIR No. 16/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Devsar in this regard and investigations initiated.