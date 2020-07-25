Militant hideout busted in south Kashmir's Tral

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a militant hideout in a forest area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, an official said.

“On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF in forest area of Chinphadi Machama Tral,” he said.

During the search in the area, the joint team busted a JeM militant hideout.

“The joint team were able to recover incriminating materials from the hideout. The incriminating material has been taken into Police custody for the purpose of investigation.”

Accordingly, police have registered a case FIR No. 64 /2020 under relevant sections of law in Police Station Tral and initiated further investigation into the matter.