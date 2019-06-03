Militant, his active associate killed in Shopian shootout, says police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed that a militant and his “active associate” were killed in a brief shootout in south Kashmir’s Shopian district late last night.

“During the preceding night, security forces at a checkpoint on Shopian Turkawangom Road at Mool Chitragam intercepted a Tavera vehicle,” said a police spokesman. He said the militants boarding the vehicle opened fire from inside on the security forces which was retaliated.

In retaliation, he said, one militant identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and an “active associate” Sajad Ahmad who was driving the vehicle got killed. Both of them were the residents of Kulgam district.

He said one more militant “taking advantage of darkness managed to flee from spot”.

According to police records, he said, Bhat was a listed militant.

Their bodies have been handed over to their legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

“Incriminating material including arms & ammunition were recovered from the spot. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes,” said the spokesman.