Kashmir
Militant killed as gunfight breaks out in Boniyar in north Kashmir's Uri

As senior police officer confirmed to GNS about the gunfight between militants and forces in the area.
A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Bujthalan area of Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday morning.

According to news agency GNS, a joint team of 6 JAKLI of army and SOG Baramulla launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

As per the sources one unidentified militant has been killed in the ongoing operation, said the report, adding that two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

