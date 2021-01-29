Three militants killed in gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Tral

Three militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

Quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, news agency GNS reported that three militants were killed in a brief gunfight.

Earlier, a police spokesman said a gunfight broke out in Mandoora area of Tral today afternoon after the police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

In the gunfight, an unidentified militant was killed, he said on Twitter.

Further details are awaited.