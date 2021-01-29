Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 5:12 PM

Three militants killed in gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Tral

'Identity of slain yet to be ascertained'
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 5:12 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Three militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

Quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, news agency GNS reported that three militants were killed in a brief gunfight.

Trending News
File Pic

One-way traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Representational Image

30,000 KP's applied for over 2,000 posts under PM package: Officials

GK Photo

CRPF vehicle damaged in fire incident on Srinagar's Gupkar road, no injury reported

Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

Earlier, a police spokesman said a gunfight broke out in Mandoora area of Tral today afternoon after the police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation there. 

In the gunfight, an unidentified militant was killed, he said on Twitter.

Further details are awaited.

Tagged in , ,
Related News