Militant killed in Anantnag gunfight: Kashmir Police

Army soldiers near the site of a gunfight in Anantnag on Monday, 17 June 2019. Mir Wasim/GK

A militant was killed in a daylong gunfight with the security forces in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

On Twitter, police confirmed the killing of one militant. “Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the gunfight,” it said.

Earlier, an army officer was killed while another officer and two other soldiers were injured in the gunfight that broke out on Monday morning.

According to PTI news agency, an officer was killed and three other soldiers, including an officer, were wounded in the gunfight.

An official said that gunfight broke out in Bidoora village soon after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

