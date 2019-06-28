Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 28, 2019, 5:15 PM

Militant killed in Nowgam gunfight was affiliated with JeM, says police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said the militant killed in a gunfight with the security forces in a gunfight in Nowgam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district was affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit.

A police spokesman on Twitter said the slain militant has been identified as a foreigner, namely Zarar. He said the slain was affiliated with JeM outfit.

“#Budgam #encounter update: From the #incriminating materials recovered, the killed #terrorist has been identified as #foreigner from #Pakistan namely #Zarar who was affiliated with #proscribed #terroroutfit #JeM. Arms & ammunition recovered. Case registered,” police said on Twitter.

The gunfight broke out shortly before dawn after the forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gund Checkpora area of Nowgam.

