Militant killed in gunfight in Chadoora, Internet shut in Budgam district

A militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that one militant has been killed in the gunfight that broke out shortly before dawn.

The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Army’s 53RR and SOG Budgam launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area late last night.

Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area, said the report.

Meanwhile, Internet was suspended in Budgam district soon after the gunfight broke out.

Police version:

“On a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at Bugam in Chadoora area of district Budgam,” said a spokesman.

“During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.”

“In the ensuing encounter, 01 militant was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The identity and affiliation of the killed militant is being ascertained. Moreover search continues at the site of encounter.”

He said incriminating material including arms & ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter.

“Citizens are requested not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any,” said the spokesman.

