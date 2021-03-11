Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: Police

An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Kandipora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said this morning.
The gunfight erupted last evening after a joint team of police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.
A police spokesperson said on Twitter that an unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight he said is still going on.
#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/fhkXqyaEeX— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 11, 2021