Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 11:34 AM

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: Police

A police spokesperson said on Twitter that an unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight he said is still going on.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 11:34 AM
File Photo
File Photo

An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Kandipora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said this morning.

The gunfight erupted last evening after a joint team of police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

A police spokesperson said on Twitter that an unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight he said is still going on.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News