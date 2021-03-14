Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian: Police

An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces at Rawalpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.
The gunfight broke out last evening after forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
A police spokesperson said on Twitter that an unidentified militant has been killed in the encounter he said is on.
#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/yfPxCAsOsk— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 14, 2021