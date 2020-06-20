Militant killed in ongoing Kulgam gunfight: Police

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that an unidentified militant has been killed so far in a gunfight in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, reports said.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Likhdipora.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

“So far one unidentified militant has been killed. Operation is going on,” the top police officer said, according to news agency GNS.