One militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security

forces in Panjran Lassipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district

on Thursday.



A police official said that one of the militants has been killed in

the operation which is going on.



Meanwhile, intense clashes are underway between the youth and the

security forces near the site of the firefight.



The gunfight broke out after a joint team army’s 44RR, SOG and CRPF

launched cordon and search operation in the area.