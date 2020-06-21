Militant killed in ongoing Srinagar gunfight

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight in Pozwalpora area of Zunimar in Kashmir capital on Sunday, reports said.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that one unidentified militant has been killed so far in the ongoing encounter.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while talking to media said that they tried to persuade the militants to surrender, said the report.

He said that the parents of the militants were brought to the site of the gunfight, but they (militants) refused to surrender.

One among the trapped militants is involved in last month’s attack in Pandach area of Ganderbal, in which two BSF personnel were killed, the IGP added.