Police on Friday said the militant killed in a gunfight with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian was affiliated with Hizb ul Mujahideen outfit.

An official identified the slain as Sameer Seh of Shopian.

He said the slain was involved in civilian killings and attacks on the security forces.

Seh was killed in a gunfight with the forces in Narwani area of Shopian today morning.