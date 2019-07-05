Militant killed in Shopian gunfight, search operation on

A militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Narwani area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

An official source told news agency GNS that one militant has been killed and his body has been also recovered from the orchards.

The firing has stopped, however searches are underway, he said.

A police official said that a joint team of army, SOG and CRPF men ring fenced the orchards of Narwani, Imamsahab village and started a search operation.

The operation, according to official, was launched after the forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

“As the operation was in progress, militants hiding in the area opened fire on the forces”, the official said, adding that the fire was immediately returned, leading to an encounter.

