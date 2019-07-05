Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 5, 2019, 8:22 AM

Militant killed in Shopian gunfight, search operation on

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 5, 2019, 8:22 AM

A militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Narwani area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

An official source told news agency GNS that one militant has been killed and his body has been also recovered from the orchards.

Trending News

Ist batch of Hajj pilgrims leaves for Madina

2 more doppler weather stations coming up for Amarnath pilgrimage

7000 pilgrims leave for cave shrine on Day 4

SAC hands over Social Forestry works to Panchayats

The firing has stopped, however searches are underway, he said.

A police official said that a joint team of army, SOG and CRPF men ring fenced the orchards of Narwani, Imamsahab village and started a search operation.

The operation, according to official, was launched after the forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Latest News

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian, Internet suspended

GHS Morha Bachai students protest against staff shortage

SRTC buses reduced to a handful in Pir Panchal

Ist batch of Hajj pilgrims leaves for Madina

“As the operation was in progress, militants hiding in the area opened fire on the forces”, the official said, adding that the fire was immediately returned, leading to an encounter.

Tagged in
Related News