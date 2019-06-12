Kashmir
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 8:57 AM

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight: Police

A militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district late last night, police said.

“On a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at Wadoora Payeen in Bomai area of Sopore,” said a spokesman.

During the search operation, the hiding militant fired on the search party, he said, adding the fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter.  The identity and affiliation of the killed militant is being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms & ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter.

“Citizens are requested not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.”

