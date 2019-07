Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said the militant killed during a gunfight with the security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir was affiliated with LeT.

A police official identified the slain militant as Adnan Channa, a native of Baramulla.

He said that Adnan was involved in killing of civilian Arjumand Bhat and was affiliated with Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT)

The gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Gund Brath village of Sopore earlier today.