Militant killed in Verinag gunfight, Internet suspended in Anantnag district

A Jaish-e-Muhammad militant was killed in a brief gunfight with the security forces in Verinag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official said Iqbal Ahmad, a resident of Nowpora Dooru was killed in a brief gunfight in a forest area.

Reports said a joint team of Army’s 19RR and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The official said that searches are underway in the area to look for more militants who escaped after initial round of fire.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet has been suspended in Anantnag district following the gunfight.