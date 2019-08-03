Militant killed, soldier wounded as gunfight rages in Sopore

A militant was killed and an army soldier wounded in a gunfight that broke out in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday morning.

Reports said the gunfight broke out early morning in Malmapanpora area after the security forces launched a search operation there.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that after a brief pause in firing, contact was again established with the militants hiding there.

One militant was killed while an army soldier received bullet wounds in the firing exchange. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment, it said.

The operation was underway in the area when last reports came in.