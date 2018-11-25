  • Facebook
Militant killings trigger intense clashes in south Kashmir's Shopian

GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Publish Date: Nov 25 2018 9:25AM | Updated Date: Nov 25 2018 9:25AM
Intense clashes erupted in Kapran area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday following the killing of four militants in a gunfight.

Local sources said that youth took to streets in Batagund near the site of an ongoing gunfight to disrupt the operation.

The forces, they said, responded by firing tear gas and pellets, triggering further clashes.

Four militants have been killed in the gunfight so far, police and army said. A police source said that more militants are firing at the forces from a residential house.

"Butagund Kapran #Shopian encounter update.Four bodies of militants recovered. Their identity is asertained. Encounter is going on," police said on Twitter.

The gunfight, he said, broke out at 1:30 AM following a joint operation launched by the police, army and the CRPF.

Further details are awaited.
