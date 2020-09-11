Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 12:35 AM

Militant module busted in Sopore, 3 arrested: Police

Representational Pic
Police on Friday said it busted a militant module by arresting a militant and his two associates from Sopore town of this north Kashmir district.

A police official identified the arrested militant as Ishfaq Ahmad Pandit of Bunpora-Dangerpora, Sopore, while his associates have been identified as Abdul Majeed Dar and Mubashir Ahmad Dar – both residents of Dangerpora, Sopore.

The official said Pandit was an “un-categorised militant” of Al-Badar outfit. “All three of them were involved in throwing grenade at police post Warpora recently,” said the official.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sopore, Javed Iqbal, said based on a specific information, police along with army’s 22 RR and 179 BN CRPF launched a joint operation and arrested the trio. “We are expecting more arrests,” he said.

