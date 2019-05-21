Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 22, 2019, 4:41 AM

Militant reportedly killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam, Internet shut

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 22, 2019, 4:41 AM
Tral encounter: Blasts heard amid fierce exchange of fire

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Gopalpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Reports said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of army’s 34RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in Gopalpora village before dawn.

Trending News

Govt lifts highway restrictions

Kashmir remembers Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone on their anniversaries

Amarnath Yatra-2019 |Governor chairs high level meet, reviews security arrangements

Advisor Sharma discusses highway issues with experts

As the joint team of forces intensified the searches and fired some warning shots towards the suspected spot, the militants hiding inside opened fire leading to a gunfight, they said.

A police officer told GNS that that the cordon was laid following specific information about the presence of some militants in the area which resulted into an encounter.

In the initial phase of gunfight, one militant has been killed and operation is going on, it said.

Latest News

PHE supplying contaminated water, allege Ramban residents

In absence of chairs, people suffer in GMC&AH Rajouri

4 months on, Mandi bypass bridge's construction remains stalled

Govt lifts highway restrictions

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended the mobile Internet service in Kulgam district.

Tagged in ,
Related News