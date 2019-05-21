Militant reportedly killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam, Internet shut

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Gopalpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Reports said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of army’s 34RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in Gopalpora village before dawn.

As the joint team of forces intensified the searches and fired some warning shots towards the suspected spot, the militants hiding inside opened fire leading to a gunfight, they said.

A police officer told GNS that that the cordon was laid following specific information about the presence of some militants in the area which resulted into an encounter.

In the initial phase of gunfight, one militant has been killed and operation is going on, it said.

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended the mobile Internet service in Kulgam district.