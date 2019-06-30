Militant slain in Chadoora gunfight identified as Pulwama resident: Police

The militant killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Bugam area of Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam District on Sunday was affiliated with Hizb ul Mujahideen outfit, police said.

“On a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at Bugam in Chadoora area of district Budgam,” said a spokesman.

“During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.”

“In the ensuing encounter, 01 militant was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter.”

The slain was identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat from Armulla village of Pulwama.

