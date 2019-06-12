Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 12:56 PM

Militant slain in Sopore buried in north Kashmir's Sheeri

An unidentified militant killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Sopore last night was buried in Sheeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reports said today.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the body of the slain militant was buried with the help of local Auqaf committee at Sheeri.

SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal told GNS that the militant has been buried at Sheeri as no family came forward to identify him. “In case any family lays claim that the slain is their kin, legal formalities will be followed,” he said.

The militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces at Wadoora Payeen area last night.

