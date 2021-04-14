Militant, three OGWs arrested in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a militant and three over ground workers (OGWs) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO identified the militant as Zeyan Ahmad Dar from Baramulla, who was missing from a religious seminary in Shopian since last month.

The official identified the three alleged OGWs as Zahid Nazir, Umer Yousuf and Muzafar Ahmed—all from south Kashmir’s Shopian district adding that the outfit to which the four are affiliated is being ascertained.

The four were arrested by police along with 9 RR at a checkpoint at Bogund-Kulgam road while they were traveling in a vehicle, the official said.