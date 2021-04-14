Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 12:06 PM

Militant, three OGWs arrested in south Kashmir's Kulgam

The four were arrested by police along with 9 RR at a checkpoint at Bogund-Kulgam road while they were traveling in a vehicle, the official said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 12:06 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a militant and three over ground workers (OGWs) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO identified the militant as Zeyan Ahmad Dar from Baramulla, who was missing from a religious seminary in Shopian since last month.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Youth slips to death in north Kashmir's Gurez

Representational Image

Cop dies of cardiac arrest in south Kashmir's Awantipora

Representational Image

India-Pak war unlikely, says US intel report; cautions violent Kashmir unrest could raise conflict risk

The official identified the three alleged OGWs as Zahid Nazir, Umer Yousuf and Muzafar Ahmed—all from south Kashmir’s Shopian district adding that the outfit to which the four are affiliated is being ascertained. 

The four were arrested by police along with 9 RR at a checkpoint at Bogund-Kulgam road while they were traveling in a vehicle, the official said. 

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News