Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 18, 2019, 11:27 AM

Militant whose car was used in February 14 Pulwama attack among two JeM militants slain in Bijbehara gunfight

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 18, 2019, 11:27 AM
Security forces near the damaged vehicles at Lethpora on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, on February 14, 2019 in Srinagar, India. Near 50 CRPF personnel were killed and many others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Lethpora.

One of the two militants killed in Marhama, Bijbehara area of Anantnag in south Kashmir has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat who was the owner of the car used in Lethpora attack in February this year in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

A police officer confirmed to news agency GNS that Sajad Bhat of JeM was killed along with his associate in the operation.

Trending News

ACHABAL GUNFIGHT|Army Major, militant killed

6 soldiers injured in Pulwama IED blast

Parliament Monsoon Session Begins|Don't worry about numbers, Govt values your every word: Modi to Oppn

National Conference MPs take oath in Kashmiri

Sajad alias Afzal Guru had joined Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Fidayeen squad days before the Lethpora attack.

Sajad Bhat, son of Mohd Maqbool Bhat, was a resident of Marhama Sangam.

A soldier was killed and two others injured in the gunfight that broke out today morning.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News