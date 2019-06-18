Militant whose car was used in February 14 Pulwama attack among two JeM militants slain in Bijbehara gunfight

One of the two militants killed in Marhama, Bijbehara area of Anantnag in south Kashmir has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat who was the owner of the car used in Lethpora attack in February this year in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

A police officer confirmed to news agency GNS that Sajad Bhat of JeM was killed along with his associate in the operation.

Sajad alias Afzal Guru had joined Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Fidayeen squad days before the Lethpora attack.

Sajad Bhat, son of Mohd Maqbool Bhat, was a resident of Marhama Sangam.

A soldier was killed and two others injured in the gunfight that broke out today morning.