UPDATED: October 19, 2020, 11:14 AM

CRPF trooper wounded in militant attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama

UPDATED: October 19, 2020, 11:14 AM
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured after militants fired upon a joint team of police and CRPF near Gangoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

A senior police official told news agency GNS that militants fired upon a joint party of police and CRPF in Gangoo. “One CRPF trooper has been injured who was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment,” the official said.

Soon after the attack the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, said the official.

