Militants exchange fire with security forces in Anantnag village

Militants exchanged fire with the security forces at Bidoora village in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag District on Monday morning.
According to news agency GNS, a joint team of army’s 19 RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search at Bidoora, Aknigam.
Quoting SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan, it said that the cordon was laid following a specific information about the presence of some militants in the area.
As such the joint team of forces intensified the searches, the militants opened fire leading to an encounter, the officer said.
Quoting sources, it said that the exchange of fire lasted briefly.