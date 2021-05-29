Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 10:42 AM

Militants flee after brief gunfight with security forces in north Kashmir's Sopore

No contact was established with the militants and apparently they have managed to escape from the spot, sources said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 10:42 AM
File Photo [Image for representational purpose]
File Photo [Image for representational purpose]

Militants have managed to flee after a brief gunfight at Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last evening, official sources said on Saturday.

The gunfight erupted after security forces launched a search operation in the area following specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

Trending News

J&K govt approves financial relief through SASCM to families of COVID-19 victims

Representational Image

Greater Kashmir columnist from south Kashmir's Shopian bereaved

Representational Image

JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

Image source: [Twitter/ @Kashmirpolice]

Weapon smuggling bid by militants foiled in north Kashmir's Tangdhar: police

News agency GNS quoting sources reported that militants fired upon the security forces at the time they were laying the cordon.

“Reinforcements came and nearby orchards were cordoned and search started. However, there was no contact established with the militants and apparently they have managed to escape from the spot,” the sources told GNS.

Tagged in , , , , , ,
Related News