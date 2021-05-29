Militants flee after brief gunfight with security forces in north Kashmir's Sopore

Militants have managed to flee after a brief gunfight at Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last evening, official sources said on Saturday.

The gunfight erupted after security forces launched a search operation in the area following specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

News agency GNS quoting sources reported that militants fired upon the security forces at the time they were laying the cordon.

“Reinforcements came and nearby orchards were cordoned and search started. However, there was no contact established with the militants and apparently they have managed to escape from the spot,” the sources told GNS.