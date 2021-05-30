Militants involved in killing of two Bijbehara youth identified: police

Police on Sunday sald that militants involved in killing of two youth in Jablipora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district yesterday have been identified and “justice to bereaved families shall be delivered soon”.

The slain, Sanjeed Ahmad Parray, 20, a dental technician by profession, and Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat,35, an auto-driver, both from Jablipora village were fired in head and abdomen in the village.

Parray was reportedly declared brought dead on arrival while Bhat too succumbed at MC Anantnag.

“Terrorists involved in the double murder have been identified. Justice to bereaved families shall be delivered soon. Our heart goes out to the families of innocent victims, ” a police spokesperson tweeted this afternoon.