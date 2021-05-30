Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 7:32 PM

Militants involved in killing of two Bijbehara youth identified: police

The duo was shot by the gunmen at around 0800 hours last evening in the village.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 7:32 PM
Image for representational purpose only. [GK/ File]
Image for representational purpose only. [GK/ File]

Police on Sunday sald that militants involved in killing of two youth in Jablipora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district yesterday have been identified and “justice to bereaved families shall be delivered soon”.

The slain, Sanjeed Ahmad Parray, 20, a dental technician by profession, and Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat,35, an auto-driver, both from Jablipora village were fired in head and abdomen in the village.

Trending News
GK File/Habib Naqash

Daily COVID-19 night curfew, weekend curfew to remain in place across J&K for now

Partial reopening in J&K from tomorrow as govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

Representational Image [File/ GK]

Educational institutions﻿ in J&K to remain closed till June 15, teachers to conduct online classes﻿ from home

Parray was reportedly declared brought dead on arrival while Bhat too succumbed at MC Anantnag.

“Terrorists involved in the double murder have been identified. Justice to bereaved families shall be delivered soon. Our heart goes out to the families of innocent victims, ” a police spokesperson tweeted this afternoon.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News