Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Two militants killed during the Saturday night’s gunfight in Wangam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district were identified on Sunday, Police said.

A Police spokesman identified the killed militants as Anayatullah Sheikh son of Muhamamd Amin Sheikh of Ramnagri Shopian and Adil Ahmad Malik son of Nazir Ahmad Malik of Danwathpora Kokernag.

The spokesman said Anayathullah was affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Adil was a member of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.

“Anayatullah was active since 2018 and had recently infiltrated back from Pakistan while Adil was active since 1st September 2020,” the spokesperson said.

On Saturday evening, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Wangam village, 8 km from Shopian town, turned into a gunfight after militants in the area fired at the forces.

The gunfight, which lasted for several hours ended with the killing of the two militants.

Two Army men were also wounded during the gunfight.

They were raced to Army’s 92 Base Hospital, Badami Bagh where one of them identified as Pinku Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

This is the third gunfight since March 13 in the district.

Earlier, six militants were killed in two different gunfights in Rawalpora and Batapora Manihal villages.

