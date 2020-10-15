Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 11:02 PM

Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified: Police

Two militants who were killed on Wednesday in a fire fight with security forces in Chakoora village of Shopian have been identified, police said.

A senior police official said the slain militants have been identified as Rayees Ahmed Sayed, son of Ghulam Hassan Sayed of Vehil, Nowgam in Shopian and Khurshid Ahmed Shah, son of Ghulam Ahmad Shah of Rangar, Chadoora in Budgam district.

While Rayees, according to the official, was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahidin, Khursheed was a member Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit. Both the militants were interred in Handwara, said the official.

