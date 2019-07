Militants and the security forces on Tuesday exchanged fire at a village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

In a tweet, police said that an exchange of fire took place while the area was being cordoned off.

An official said the firing exchange took place in Wubzan village of the district.

Further details are awaited.