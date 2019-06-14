Militants slain in Awantipora gunfight were affiliated with LeT: Police

Two militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Awantipora tehsil of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), police said on Friday.

“The slain militants have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Degu @Abu Zarar of Naina Litter Pulwama and Tasaduk Amin Shah of Kadlabal Pampore,” said a police spokesman.

Both the slain militants, as per police records, were affiliated with proscribed outfit LeT and were wanted by law for their complicity in attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, he said.

According to police records, Irfan was part of groups involved in planning & executing series of attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities. “He was involved in case FIR No 35 of 2018 pertaining to attack on security forces in Ellahibagh Pulwama in which one jawan had attained martyrdom,” said the spokesman.

“Tasaduk as per the police records was involved in Case FIR No 27/2019 of PS Pantha Chowk pertaining to killing of a civilian. Several crime cases were registered against them,” he said.

Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes.

People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any.