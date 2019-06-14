Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 14, 2019, 3:15 PM

Militants slain in Awantipora gunfight were affiliated with LeT: Police

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 14, 2019, 3:15 PM

Two militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Awantipora tehsil of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), police said on Friday.

“The slain militants have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Degu @Abu Zarar of Naina Litter Pulwama and Tasaduk Amin Shah of Kadlabal Pampore,” said a police spokesman.

Trending News

Logistics cost in J&K 10 to 15% higher than national average

Will keep past, recent attacks in mind for yatra security: Advisor Kumar

Advisor Kumar, CS travel to Anantnag, chair security meet

After public prosecutors, Government to terminate standing counsels

Both the slain militants, as per police records, were affiliated with proscribed outfit LeT and were wanted by law for their complicity in attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, he said.

According to police records, Irfan was part of groups involved in planning & executing series of attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities. “He was involved in case FIR No 35 of 2018 pertaining to attack on security forces in Ellahibagh Pulwama in which one jawan had attained martyrdom,” said the spokesman.

“Tasaduk as per the police records was involved in Case FIR No 27/2019 of PS Pantha Chowk pertaining to killing of a civilian. Several crime cases were registered against them,” he said.

Latest News

Delhi court sends three Kashmiri separatist leaders to judicial custody till July 12

Two dead, one injured after car plunges into river in Doda

Family of missing Bandipora youth appeals him to return home

Doctors across India on day-long strike in solidarity with Kolkata medicos

Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes.

People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any.

Tagged in , ,
Related News